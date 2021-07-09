TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,053 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,964 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

