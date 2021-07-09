UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 9,916 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2,835,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

