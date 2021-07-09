Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,170 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

