Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) to Issue GBX 1.47 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £959.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.05.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
