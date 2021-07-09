Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) to Issue GBX 1.47 Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £959.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.05.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.