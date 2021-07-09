CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 754 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.27.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

