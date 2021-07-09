Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,507 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,536.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

