Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.94 ($0.61). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 65,338 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.62. The stock has a market cap of £79.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.