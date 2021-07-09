Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.90. Altus Group shares last traded at C$59.44, with a volume of 58,254 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares raised their price target on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 target price (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

