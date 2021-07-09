Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

