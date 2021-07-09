Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.80 ($2.01). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 150.10 ($1.96), with a volume of 1,037,157 shares.

CNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 486.02. The company has a market cap of £758.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.62.

In related news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.