Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.45. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$16.88, with a volume of 278,872 shares changing hands.

POU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.42.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

