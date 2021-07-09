Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.89 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 126,205 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

