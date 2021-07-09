Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $303.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $301.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.14.

NSC opened at $253.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $169.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

