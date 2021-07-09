Piper Sandler Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $78.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

PLMR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32. Palomar has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.31 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $2,006,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Palomar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 33.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

