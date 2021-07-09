Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

