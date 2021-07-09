Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,126 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

CHKP stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

