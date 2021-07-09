Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

EVRG stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

