Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.90 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $30.90 million and $584,510.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00054452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.30 or 0.00881716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

