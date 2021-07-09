MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $828.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $766.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.