Krios Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $8,662.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001151 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.01404015 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

