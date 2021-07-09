Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $419.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

