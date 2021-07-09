Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.