Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KUASF. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

