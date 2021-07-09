UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities researchers at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UCB has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

