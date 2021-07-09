Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

