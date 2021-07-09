Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Celanese by 497.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $149.73 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

