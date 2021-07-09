Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

