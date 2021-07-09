Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

