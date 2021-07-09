Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5,337.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $51.00 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

