Comparing Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) & Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and Tupperware Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $1.74 billion 0.62 $112.20 million $2.24 9.68

Tupperware Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Latham Group and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Tupperware Brands 0 1 4 0 2.80

Latham Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.05%. Given Tupperware Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands 9.06% -70.84% 12.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Latham Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes beauty and personal care products, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, fragrances, and nutritional products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company distributes its products to approximately 80 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

