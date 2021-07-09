APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 500 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

