APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

