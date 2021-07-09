APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.