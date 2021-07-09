Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $418.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.