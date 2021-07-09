APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

