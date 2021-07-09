SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $22.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

SLM stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $32,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

