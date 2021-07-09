Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

