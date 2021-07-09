Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $10.33

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

INFN opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

