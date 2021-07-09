Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

