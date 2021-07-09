GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 7.8%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.45. Approximately 102,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,497,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 188.92 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

