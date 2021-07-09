Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

