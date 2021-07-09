Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12.
ANET opened at $370.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $376.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.
ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
