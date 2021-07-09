Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12.

ANET opened at $370.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $376.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

