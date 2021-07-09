Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $213,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Roche by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

