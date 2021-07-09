Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 51 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

ANET stock opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $376.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

