Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 51 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.
ANET stock opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $376.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31.
Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.