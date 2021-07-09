TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $56,532.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $32.68 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $902.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,415,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

