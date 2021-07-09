TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $56,532.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TMDX opened at $32.68 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $902.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,415,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.