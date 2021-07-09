Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.38. 757,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 147,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand; and flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. It also sells beverages and groceries online through qplash.com; produces premium wine under the Copa di Vino brand; and offers premium Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.