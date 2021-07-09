BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on July 30th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BCPT opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £733.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.93. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.70 ($1.24).

In other news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

