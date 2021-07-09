KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

