Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of RA opened at $22.29 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.