Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of RA opened at $22.29 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

