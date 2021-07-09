Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on August 19th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.
NYSE RA opened at $22.29 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
